Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Invests $318,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 135,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,425 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $214.6120 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,454. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

