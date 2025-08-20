Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,469,000 after acquiring an additional 363,280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after purchasing an additional 176,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,939,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $542.3120 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $415.02 and a 1-year high of $570.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.58.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Get Our Latest Report on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.