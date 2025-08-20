T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 734,866 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 734,866 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $638,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Ross Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.