T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 392,259 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392,259 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.01% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $580,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,775,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,324,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,540,000 after buying an additional 696,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $606.9660 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $633.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.85 and its 200 day moving average is $531.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.63.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

