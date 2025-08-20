T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 202,543 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202,543 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Danaher worth $1,551,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $212.2350 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.54. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

