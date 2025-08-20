T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,915,345 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,915,345 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 0.9% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,354,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,018,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,910,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,936,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,807,000 after buying an additional 146,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CNQ opened at $29.3150 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

