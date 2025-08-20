T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 152,434 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,434 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $805,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

