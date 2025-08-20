T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $859.82 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 404,099 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Intuit worth $859,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $701.03 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $761.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.630-2.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.070-20.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. The trade was a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.