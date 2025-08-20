T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $703.30 Million Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,506,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408,091 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.87% of Ball worth $703,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,630 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ball by 359.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,299,000 after purchasing an additional 926,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $47,606,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,883,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $53.2560 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

