T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,953,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 405,306 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,055,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $131.1940 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.24.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

