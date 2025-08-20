T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 328,278 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,278 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 5.01% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $475,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $194.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day moving average is $162.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $199.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective (up previously from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.