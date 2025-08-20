T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1,425.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 935,554 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Northrop Grumman worth $512,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NOC opened at $586.1190 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $594.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.79.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

