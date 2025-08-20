T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Acquires 33,818 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $496,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $163.9090 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

