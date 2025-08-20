T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,309 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $920,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

TYL stock opened at $569.3540 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 247 shares in the company, valued at $141,679.20. The trade was a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,102 shares of company stock valued at $16,303,524 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.