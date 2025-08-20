Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1380042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Stoke Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 26.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $64,904.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,782 shares in the company, valued at $258,593.46. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,465. The trade was a 41.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $345,775. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 471,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,633,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 265,395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after acquiring an additional 168,771 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

