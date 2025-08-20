Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after acquiring an additional 425,597 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 27.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 294.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 101.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

