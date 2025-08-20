Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $108.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

