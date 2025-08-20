Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 156,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $33.8190 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

