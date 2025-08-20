Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.