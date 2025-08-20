State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,275 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $1,767,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,770.86. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $136.7940 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

