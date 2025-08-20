State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,113 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,615,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after acquiring an additional 155,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $175.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.