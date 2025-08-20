State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,736 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,730,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,617,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,066,000 after acquiring an additional 684,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.3590 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.