State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,063,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,905,000 after buying an additional 679,359 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,590,000 after buying an additional 632,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SWK opened at $76.2050 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

