State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after buying an additional 1,628,577 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 411,742 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -321.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $257,244.90. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 42,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,312.55. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $966,605.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,377.49. The trade was a 6.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

