SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $203.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

