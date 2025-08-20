Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,200 shares, adeclineof39.3% from the July 15th total of 41,500 shares. Currently,1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently,1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.