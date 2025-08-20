Short Interest in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) Declines By 41.8%

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,140,000 shares, adeclineof41.8% from the July 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,462,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,037 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 32.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,948,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,451 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,323,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 138.0% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,680,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 974,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TAC shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $12.3750 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.75.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

