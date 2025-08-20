Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Decreases By 33.0%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 827,300 shares, adecreaseof33.0% from the July 15th total of 1,235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 919.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 919.2 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $49.34.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

