Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Decreases By 33.0%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 827,300 shares, adecreaseof33.0% from the July 15th total of 1,235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 919.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 919.2 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $49.34.
About Aristocrat Leisure
