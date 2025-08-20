Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 295.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 162,436 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

