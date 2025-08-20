Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.20% of Shift4 Payments worth $87,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,295.26. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,141.76. This trade represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,822. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $90.3240 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.