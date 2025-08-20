Shah Capital Management Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited $VAL

Shah Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Valaris comprises 1.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of Valaris worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 569,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,046,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,737 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAL opened at $44.2830 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

