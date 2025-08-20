Shah Capital Management Has $16.49 Million Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,739 shares during the period. Canadian Solar comprises 3.4% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,523,565 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,422,000 after buying an additional 357,900 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 310,564 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 60.4% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,115,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 490,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CSIQ opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

