Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

