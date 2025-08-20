Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Short Interest Update

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 186,800 shares, anincreaseof81.9% from the July 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 650.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 13,825.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCYB stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.33.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

