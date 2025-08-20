Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 175,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 122,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

