SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Director Vincent Intrieri Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Intrieri bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $274,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 46,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,856.96. This trade represents a 113.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $10.6250 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 51.77%.The business had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from SandRidge Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 2,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 2,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

