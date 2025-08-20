Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 18,585 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $195,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,765,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,610,987.56. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,262 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $478,419.34.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,268 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $542,928.12.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,777 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $230,618.43.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,450 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $290,421.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,550 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $769,755.50.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 67,985 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $719,961.15.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,498 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $343,178.88.

On Monday, August 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,440 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $321,446.40.

On Friday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,467 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $340,578.83.

On Thursday, July 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,918 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $426,774.74.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ opened at $10.3650 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 49,484 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,829 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.