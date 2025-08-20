RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,729 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $178,385,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,829,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $70.6990 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

