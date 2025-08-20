Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 722 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after buying an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,147,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 8.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after buying an additional 53,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,386,000 after buying an additional 71,439 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 527,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 123,097 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of SKY opened at $74.3170 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.13. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

