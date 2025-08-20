RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347,695 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of RTX worth $948,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $153.7310 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

