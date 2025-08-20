Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Stake Boosted by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,049,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ROP opened at $532.59 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.14.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

