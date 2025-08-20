Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 6.5%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock worth $448,881,884. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

