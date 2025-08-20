Richard Barton Sells 200,000 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Barton sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $16,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 843,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,620.16. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

