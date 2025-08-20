Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after acquiring an additional 611,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 474,060 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $69,092,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 281,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 234,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $189.23 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

