Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 539,759 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.82% of Dutch Bros worth $78,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $63.7340 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.76.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

