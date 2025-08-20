Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 47,508 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 941,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,508 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $96,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $234,304,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

