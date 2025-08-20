Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $85.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,909 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $85,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 355.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 612,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,855,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 289,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.51. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,212,923 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

BFAM opened at $121.9680 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

