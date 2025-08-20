Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $71,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.0160 on Wednesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.5150 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

