Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.03% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $94,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,231,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 176,416 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,931,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 137,889 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of XMHQ opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

