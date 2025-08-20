Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 102,159 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $92,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,056 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.1%

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $182.7780 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $183.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average of $172.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

